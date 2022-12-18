Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County.

As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow.

MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents at different locations.

“Use caution when traveling,” the agency said in a traffic alert. “The Division of Highways are aware of road conditions and are trying to treat the roadways.”

