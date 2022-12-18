Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County

Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow.

MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents at different locations.

“Use caution when traveling,” the agency said in a traffic alert. “The Division of Highways are aware of road conditions and are trying to treat the roadways.”

You can find more on road conditions from WV 511 by clicking HERE.

