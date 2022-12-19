All eyes on winter system at week’s end

We’ll be seeing our coldest temps of the season thus far.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

