Bridgeport’s Kylie Bender signs with Morehead State Soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport soccer’s Kylie Bender signed her letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Morehead State University on Monday. Bender adds her name to the long list of Bridgeport athletes that have signed their LOI’s from fall sports.

Morehead State women’s soccer is a NCAA Division 1 program based in Kentucky that is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. They regularly play against the Marshall Thundering Herd and occasionally take on West Virginia University, the two D1 Programs within West Virginia.

“It would be awesome to have my family friends come out and watch,” said Bender on the potential to play in her home state on the D1 level.

Bender has been a superstar for the Indians over the past 4 years. In 2022, Bender finished the year with 13 goals, good for nearly a goal per match. She will play at outside back for the Eagles, but has showcased an ability to play anywhere.

“The coaches and the small campus,” said Bender when asked about her decision to go with MSU. “I love the idea of a small campus. Since it’s a smaller school, there are smaller class sizes. I’m really excited for that.”

Bender says that above all of the experiences that she has had with her team, the friendships she made after moving to the school as a freshman are the ones that will last forever.

“The girls have had a huge impact on my life,” said Bender. “Moving here, I had no friends. I moved here my freshman year. Knowing the girls now is super nice.”

Kylie Bender (WDTV)

Kylie Bender (WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.