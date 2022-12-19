State senator calls for TikTok ban on government devices

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - State Senator Ryan Weld is calling for a ban of TikTok on all state-owned devices and networks.

Weld, a former Air Force Intelligence Officer who sits on the state judiciary committee, says the app, which is produced by a Chinese company, is a security risk, and says a ban is necessary to protect West Virginia from the “growing threat of the Chinese Communist Party.”

“Any data that has been collected through these apps on phones tablets computers that they are stored on could easily be transmitted to the people’s republic of Chinas government,” said Senator Weld. “They are owned by Chinese companies that under Chinese law would have to turn any data over to the government that the government requested that they give.”

At least a dozen states have passed similar bans, and the U.S. Senate unanimously approved legislation to ban the app’s use on federal devices.

Weld is also calling for a ban on the popular texting app we chat.

“Any information that has been stored on a device could be accessed by these apps because there could always be malicious coding, or malicious intent put into the app. So, we are talking about any personal information you have on there. Any banking information, financial information, your location services, your web browsing history, anything that you have stored on your phone,” said Senator Weld.

Most government agencies used the app for social media engagement and to help with marketing, but Weld says that won’t be the case for long, with the exception of public safety post like Amber Alerts and National Weather Advisories.

“A lot of state agencies across the country use these apps as part of their social media outreach. Maybe someone doesn’t have it on their phone for personal use, but they have it because they handle the social media for the state agency that they work for, so that’s where you get into being on these phones that are owned by the government,” said Senator Weld.

On Monday, State Auditor JB McCuskey issued a statement saying he had banned the app on all devices and networks associated with his office, which houses the state’s financial data, including payroll.

He said in a statement the move would “serve to protect the state’s core financial infrastructure from intrusion by those who wish to do us harm.”

Weld’s proposed legislation asking for a full ban will be voted on during the next legislative session.

