Clarksburg Salvation Army receives special donation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Salvation Army in received a special gift for the holidays Monday morning at their offices in Clarksburg.

Antero Resources donated $2,000 to the organization’s food pantry. Major Eric Roberts with the Salvation Army said the donation comes at a good time.

“It really helps us out because our pantry is getting depleted because of the things we did for Christmas,” Roberts said. “It’s really good. We just got a refurbishing of our pantry through the Lowe’s 100 Foundation. It’s a really wonderful thing. Now we can restock it and make it look real good.”

“The Salvation Army is one of those facilities that really services those people that live right in the communities in need,” said Kevin Ellis with Antero Resources. “We want to support those kind of groups.”

To learn about how you can donate to the food pantry, call the Salvation Army at 304-622-2360.

