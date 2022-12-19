Cool, partly sunny first half of the week!

Cool, partly sunny Monday, but how long will these conditions last?
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After cold temperatures and snow showers over the weekend, we’re starting the workweek on a nicer note, with partly sunny skies. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!

Over the weekend, a low-pressure system in the Great Lakes brought snow to West Virginia, including trace amounts to 1″ in the lowlands and a little over 2″ of snow in some mountainous areas. Today, that system is gone, and a high-pressure system from out west will push into our area, resulting in partly sunny skies, light winds and highs in the mid-30s. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures drop back into the mid-20s. Then by tomorrow afternoon, temperatures rise back into the low-40s, with partly sunny skies. These cool, partly cloudy conditions will last through Wednesday. Then on Thursday, a disturbance will lift up from the southeastern US, bringing some rain to the lowlands and some wintry mix and ice to the mountains. More widespread rain will lift in on Friday morning, as a strong low-pressure system and cold front will push in from out west. This rain will transition to snow sometime around the morning and afternoon hours, leading to some snow accumulation. By the end of the day, the system will leave, but a blast of cold air behind the system (from a cold air mass that came from the north), along with gusty winds, will mean temperatures dropping significantly, with much colder wind chills. There are uncertainties regarding this low-pressure system, such as the exact timing of when it pushes in versus when it leaves, and rainfall vs. snowfall totals, so we are watching carefully. This does mean, however, you may want to plan for some issues this holiday weekend. In short, the first half of this week will be cool and partly sunny, and the latter half will be cold, with some rain and snow.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Partly cloudy, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 37.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 23.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 45.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 49.

