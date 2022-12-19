Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have waited for this day since May 17th to finally face one of the people who are responsible for taking my baby boy’s life from me,” says Terrance Mills Jr.’s mother, Donna.

On May 17th of 2022, one Terrance Mills Jr. was shot in an alley in the 15 hundred block of Covert Street. He would later die at WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center.

One of the people involved in this case, Dezaray Roberts pled guilty to first-degree robbery.

Roberts’ attorney, Dustin Shirmer says Roberts would change how that night went.

Shirmer says, “If she had known, as she has told me and as she will ultimately tell this court, is she wishes she had known what would happen, so she could’ve told Mr. Mills, ‘Get out of here! Run! Flee! The deal is off! It’s not a deal! We need to go now!’”

Shirmer says that Roberts should receive alternative sentencing for her co-operation in this case for the indictment of both Justin Keel and Tyler McCune.

“Ms. Roberts is extremely sorry for everything that’s happened to Mr. Mills,” says Shirmer. “And she does understand that she does need to be punished for the role that she played.”

Roberts also stood up to provide an apology to Mills’s family in court.

“As I’m here today, I would like to offer my sincere condolences for the tragedy that’s happened to your family,” says Roberts. “I know nothing I can say will make this right. I’m here to accept the responsibility for the role I took part in that led to the awful tragedy that occurred on May 17th.”

However, Wood County prosecutor, Patrick Lefebure says that because of Roberts being the reason why mills was there in the first place – as an initial drug deal. Lefebure also says Roberts had knowledge that Keel had a gun on him 30 minutes prior to meeting Mills.

“It was her actions and her relationship or friendship with T.J. which is what led him to meet with her and ultimately led to his death,” says Lefebure.

Mills’s mother, Donna also made an emotional statement wanting the maximum 15-year sentence for Roberts for her involvement in the case.

“You knew exactly what you were doing with my son that night. But you choose to do wrong. And for that, I can never forgive you,” says Mills.

Judge John Beane ruled in favor of the prosecution’s request for the maximum 15-year sentence.

The trial date of March 7th is set for Keel and McCune.

