Drugs found near baby bottle, diapers, woman charged, police say

Amanda Markley
Amanda Markley(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after officers said they found drugs near a baby bottle and diapers.

Officers were dispatched to a home on View Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday for a man who was unresponsive on the floor, according to a criminal complaint.

While officers were in the home, they reportedly saw “multiple foils with burnt residue in the immediate proximity” of the unresponsive man. It was later determined his condition was “directly related” to the use of controlled substances.

46-year-old Amanda Markley gave officers permission to search the home, and court documents say officers found more burnt foils, two glass pipes with burnt residue and multiple rubber containers with white powder residue within, all of which were within reach of a juvenile inside the home.

Several of the foils found were next to a baby bottle and diapers, officers said.

Markley has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

