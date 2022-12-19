Familiar face helps raise money for abused puppy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckshot was one of six puppies shot in the head and thrown off a cliff in Webster County.

Authorities said 40-year-old Jeremy Smallwood, of Cowen, shot the dogs with a pellet gun before leaving them for dead. A state trooper found the animals clinging to life.

Five of them succumbed to their wounds or were euthanized, but Buckshot pulled through. In no small part from the efforts of veterinarian Dr. James Gragg at the Nicholas Animal Hospital in Summersville.

Of the six puppies a Webster County man allegedly shot in the head and threw off a cliff earlier this week, one of them has survived. (Karissa Carpenter)

Now, his future is looking bright. A familiar face is stepping in and promising to pay for the puppy’s medical bills.

“I saw the story on WDTV. I saw it on your news station. My wife and I were talking about it. You all were looking for donations to help take care of these medical expenses for this poor little puppy,” said local lawyer Dino Colombo.

As a dog lover, Dino Colombo said he and his wife knew they had to help.

“These puppies were treated terribly and unfortunately 5 out of the 6 didn’t make it, but this one made it. We figured we are going to fix this problem. What we do in my practice of law is we help people with problems. This little puppy had a problem we are going to fix that problem,” Colombo said.

More good news is the state trooper who rescued Buckshot has adopted him. Colombo said he’d like to meet the trooper and even feature him and Buckshot in one of his upcoming commercials.

