Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST
Harold “Gene” Eugene Hebb 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. He was born on April 11, 1942, in Wadestown, WV; a son of the late Floyd Hebb and Vada (Jay) Hebb. Gene was a truck driver for General Delivery, W. S. Thomas Transfer and Pickup City for 50 plus years of service. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Gene is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce (Barr) Hebb of Fairmont; his son, Michael Hebb of Fairmont; his daughters, Diane Brady and her husband, Mark of Winter Park, Florida, Deana Corley of Virginia Beach, and Ruth Hebb of Fairmont; twelve grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Rose Corder. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

