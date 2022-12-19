Harrison County hiring new school resource officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County schools is hiring a new resource officer for 2 elementary schools and this might be the first of it’s kind in West Virginia

Harrison County is taking new measures to protect its most vulnerable.

Monday at Nutterfort Elementary School it was announced they’ll be getting what officials say is the first resource officer for a primary school in the state.

It comes after long collaborations between law enforcement, the board of education, and the Harrison County Commission.

Dora Stutler the Superintendent of Harrison County Schools says her office is putting up $60,000 to help hire an officer.

“This is another layer for that safety and to know we’re going to have this campus covered should help us breathe a bit easier,” said Stutler. “We’re thinking it’s one of the first dedicated elementary school P.R.O. officers in the state so I think its just going to be a great addition here.”

The P.R.O. Officer will be stationed at Nutterfort as well as Norwood Elementary just down the road.

The officers role goes beyond protecting these kids from direct threats, they’ll also be helping them learn about the dangers of drugs.

Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas, whose late husband was a D.A.R.E. Officer, says it’s important for kids to have such a role model.

“I think its wonderful,” said Thomas. “A lot of kids are afraid of the police because they’re told if they do something bad, but this makes a world of difference when the kids see somebody and befriend them and I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

Sheriff Robert Matheny says he’s been making it a personal goal of his to protect these schools.

Matheny says when he first became sheriff, Harrison County had 3 P.R.O. Officers now this will be the 7th.

A little more than a week ago schools across the state received false active shooter calls -- including Robert C. Byrd High School in Harrison County.

Matheny says having an officer stationed at the school helped to get things quickly under control.

“It raises your awareness and it just makes us want to do better, I think we do well, there’s always room for improvement and I think this announcement today proves the great system we have here in Harrison County.

Officials say they plan on having the new pro officer in the elementary schools by mid January.

Keeping you connected in Nutterfort, John Blashke 5 news.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.