Items you should have in your car before winter weather strikes

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first day of winter is almost upon us and with the winter season comes the possibility for harsh weather. When it comes to winter weather it’s important to have your vehicle prepared beforehand. Some things you should be doing include making sure your tires and battery are in good condition.

You should also have an emergency kit in your car just in case you find yourself stuck in a cold situation.

“Make sure you have something like an ice scraper with a snow broom on it. Some de-icer, some reflective triangles or flares in case you do get broke down. Make sure you have a basic first aid kit, flashlight with fresh batteries and make sure you have a phone charge of course,” said Public Affairs Manager for AAA Bluegrass, Lori Weaver-Hawkins.

Weaver-Hawkins says you should also have water and food in your car in case you get stuck out in the weather. She says you should also have kitty litter to pour onto roadways to help get traction.

