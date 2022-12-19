Jennie Lee Radford, 96, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Pleasant Acres Christian Haven. She was born on June 16, 1926, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late William Henery Stevens and Della Ora (Neel) Stevens. Jennie was a member of Covenant Church. She was also a member of the Cancer Survivor Group. Jennie enjoyed bowling. Jennie is survived by her sons, Timothy A. Radford and his wife, Donna of Fairmont, and Larry J. Radford and his wife, Diana of Baltimore, Maryland; her daughters, Barbara Wells of Fairmont, and Joyce Tucker and her husband, Dennis of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Stephanie Henthorn, Gregory Tucker, Jenna Conaway, Trevor Radford, Shawn Radford, Rachel Conciatori, and Suzanne Radford; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Larney J. Radford; her sisters, Bonnie Houghton, Juanita Radford, Julia Tatterson, and Elouise Mauller; her brothers, Jim Stevens, and Ken Stevens. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Josh Morgan, officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.