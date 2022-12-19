Man charged for breaking into Preston County home, stabbing man

Victor Zuniga
Victor Zuniga(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Preston County home and stabbed a man.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on E. Washington Ave. in Terra Alta around midnight on Friday regarding a suspicious man trying to break in, according to a criminal complaint.

The caller reportedly told authorities the man, later identified as 35-year-old Victor Zuniga, of Silver Spring Montgomery, Maryland, had a knife and was pointing it at people inside the home.

When officers arrived at the home at around 12:20, they saw a window by the entrance was broken, and witnesses said Zuniga was “in the back attempting to hide.”

The report says officers saw blood on the floor while clearing the home and detained Zuniga.

A victim alleged that Zuniga entered the home through a window with a knife and had a cut on the back of his neck and left eye. Zuniga tried to stab the victim in the stomach, but the victim “put his hands down in an attempt to block it,” and was stabbed in the finger.

Deputies said the victim had blood on his shirt from the wound but denied EMS.

The knife was later found near a bed Zuniga was laying on prior to officers arriving at the home, the report says.

Zuniga has been charged with burglary and malicious wounding. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

