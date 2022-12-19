More than 2,600 graduate from WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 2,600 West Virginia University graduates participated in two Commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

WVU President Gordon Gee encouraged the graduates to hold fast to values forged as Mountaineers and to tap into their unique strengths to live successful lives fueled by purpose.

“Knowing who you are will give you the strength to fight for your principles and it will give you the boldness to generate big ideas as well as the patience to turn them into practical solutions,” President Gee said at the WVU Coliseum. “Two-thirds of employees in a recent survey felt the pandemic caused them to reflect on their purpose in life. Your journey will lead to success if you commit to your unique purpose and make choices that serve you best.”

Among those in gold and blue regalia were Nicholas Ohi of Morgantown, and Kimberly Morris of Bridgeport, with the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, whose success was fueled by purpose.

Under Ohi’s leadership, WVU Robotics became the first school to win the NASA Sample Return Robot Centennial Challenge. Propelled by his passion for autonomous robot design, he seeks a career focused on better understanding the universe and improving lives of others through robot autonomy.

A blend of Morris’ industrial engineering skills and passion for refurbishing furniture evolved into a small business, Invidia Vintage, during the pandemic lockdown. Morris will continue to manage her online refurbished goods market while working as a processing engineer with CarMax in Richmond, Virginia.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed assured graduates WVU has equipped them with the skills needed to succeed.

“Thankfully, your last year of school was a little less tumultuous and a little more typical of the full on-campus WVU experience,” Reed said. “You have earned your success — through your hard work, dedication to your studies and your Mountaineer resiliency.”

Click here to watch recordings of the Morgantown ceremonies in the Commencement webcast archive.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.