Morgantown police warns of scam caller impersonating officers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department said they have received multiple reports of a scam caller impersonating officers.

According to the MPD, the scam caller spoofed the department’s phone number and is trying to trick citizens out of money.

Authorities said the phone calls are completely unwarranted, and the public is asked to not share any personal information with the scammer.

Anyone who receives a questionable phone call and would like to verify its validity with the Morgantown Police Department is asked to call the MPD’s non-emergency dispatch line at 304-284-7522 ext. 0.

