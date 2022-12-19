NCWV Airport sees record-breaking number of travelers

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Recently, the North Central West Virginia Airport revealed that it had set a new record for most passengers in a calendar year.

The announcement from CKB comes with the entire month of December still needing to be figured into the equation.

Through 11 months, counting flights from Allegiant, the now-departed United Express, and charter flights, the airport saw 43,552 passengers through the first 11 months of 2022.

The previous record was set in 2019 at 42,829.

The numbers are great news, according to NCWV Airport Director Rick Rock.

“It’s exciting because it shows the airport continues to grow,” said Rock. “I think people appreciate the services we provide and the destinations we have, but when you get right down to it, it’s all about serving your passengers.”

The passengers so far this year have continued to utilize the destination flights through Allegiant.

The year-round flights to Orlando and Tampa/St. Petersburg, along with seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach and Destin, Fla., have produced 28,604 passengers.

United Express, which was replaced as the daily air service provider on Dec. 1, was responsible for 11,518 passengers.

The rest of the 3,430 passengers come from Charter flights, the bulk of which are West Virginia University sports programs.

“It’s great to get the record, but what it tells us is that we’re using the airport in a manner that is drawing many of the travelers back,” said Rock. “It’s not always easy, but we’ve done our best to make the best decisions regarding our airline partners and how to treat our traveling guests.”

Prior to COVID, and at about the time the airport was setting its all-time mark in 2019, Rock announced the goal to hit 100,000 passengers. Rock remembers there may have been a few eyes rolling in the room, but he knows with the final numbers likely to be a bit short of 50,000 this year it is not a pipe dream.

“It’s absolutely possible. We’re building that new terminal, and that’s going to help us get there,” said Rock. “Right now, we have a vibrant local economy and a loyal customer base that comes here from up to 200 miles away. They appreciate the customer service our staff provides, the convenience of the airport, and the destinations we have.

“We’re keeping our eye on the prize (of 100,000),” he continued. “We believe it’s possible, and we believe we’re going to get there.”

