PCSO: Man robs bank, arrested after police pursuit

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pittsburgh man has been charged after he allegedly robbed a bank in Preston County and led authorities on a pursuit.

According to a release from the Preston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with West Virginia State Police and Kingwood Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.

Officers later located the suspect’s vehicle, and after a several mile pursuit, William Perry, of Pittsburgh, was taken into custody.

Perry has been charged with bank robbery and was incarcerated awaiting arraignment by the next available magistrate, the PCSO says.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.