PCSO: Man robs bank, arrested after police pursuit

Photo of Clear Mountain Bank from its grand opening in Bridgeport on Nov. 16, 2018.
Photo of Clear Mountain Bank from its grand opening in Bridgeport on Nov. 16, 2018.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pittsburgh man has been charged after he allegedly robbed a bank in Preston County and led authorities on a pursuit.

According to a release from the Preston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with West Virginia State Police and Kingwood Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.

Officers later located the suspect’s vehicle, and after a several mile pursuit, William Perry, of Pittsburgh, was taken into custody.

Perry has been charged with bank robbery and was incarcerated awaiting arraignment by the next available magistrate, the PCSO says.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
A local man who passed away last week in an automobile accident was remembered today.
Tow truck driver remembered by family and friends
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
holiday storm
All eyes on winter system at week’s end

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
First at 4 Forum: Major Eric Roberts
First at 4 Forum: Major Eric Roberts
First at 4 Forum: Brandon Laxton
First at 4 Forum: Brandon Laxton
Harrison County hiring first elementary school resource officer in West Virginia
Harrison County hiring new school resource officer
Harrison County hiring first elementary school resource officer in West Virginia
Harrison County hiring first elementary school resource officer in West Virginia