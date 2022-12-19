Red Cross suggests giving blood as a gift this Christmas season

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Are you still Christmas shopping? If so, Red Cross suggests giving the gift of blood this Christmas season.

“Blood is the gift of life, what better gift to give then the gift of life,” Ohio River Valley Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring said.

Monday Red Cross will be holding a power red blood drive at South Parkersburg Baptist Church. The drive will be held from 12-6 p.m.

Kesselring suggests people who are O+, O- and other negative blood donors to participate in the power red blood drive.

The passion of giving blood for Kesselring comes from a personal experience that she claims was lifesaving.

”I was so thankful that people had listened to my plea to be sure and get blood that week before Christmas because the blood then was there for me. Blood is everything it’s meant to be. It is the gift of life and I really encourage people to consider for a personal experience making time for that to happen during this holiday season,” Kesselring said.

