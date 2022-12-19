Retail liquor sales not allowed on Christmas Day

(WECT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration would like to remind shoppers that liquor may not be sold on Sunday, Dec. 25.

However, this does not apply to beer and wine sales, according to the WVABCA.

The WVABCA reminds adults of legal drinking age the following:

  • Do not drink and drive. Use a designated driver, public transportation, or other ride-sharing apps.
  • Heed prescription medication warning labels for alcohol consumption. Alcohol is a depressant.
  • Drinking too much may lead to alcohol poisoning, accidents, assaults and fires.

The WVABCA wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

