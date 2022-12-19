Ritchie County’s Marissa Jeffrey signs with Salem University Softball

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Marissa Jeffrey signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Salem University. Jeffrey is a three sport athlete for RCHS, playing volleyball, basketball and softball. Jeffrey has won multiple accolades during her softball career, including a 2021 second team all-state award and a 2022 all state honorable mention.

“Salem is a local college. I know a few girls that are going there from my travel ball teams. It just seems like a safe and good environment for me,” said Jeffrey.

Jeffrey’s stats on the field from last season were incredible at the shortstop position. She finished with a fielding percentage of .983, 3 triples, 23 runs on 27 hits and a batting average of .466.

