Ski season kicks off at Canaan Valley

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The ski area at Canaan Valley Resort is officially open for the season.

Crews spent weeks preparing the resort’s 47 trails, making sure the slopes were ready for opening weekend.

Mark Moody, marketing coordinator, said thousands of people are expected over the first few weeks of the season.

“It’s the kickoff to the winter season,” Moody said.

For first timers, or those who want a little extra help getting going, Canaan offers Snowsports School.

As many as 30 instructors are available to help teach everyone from beginners to experts.

For more information.

