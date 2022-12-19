Willard (Bill) Leroy Reger, Sr, 81, of East Grafton Road/Crossroads Community of Fairmont passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born October 22, 1941, to Alexander and Margaret (Knight) Reger. He was preceded in death by his parents, and all of his siblings. He was Christian by faith. Bill is survived by his friend, Judy Reger; his three children, Tammy Sue Six and her husband, Scott, Willard (Billy) Leroy Reger, Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, and Lisa Rebecca Pyles and her husband, Michael; his four grandchildren, Warren Jared and Garrett Mitchell Six, Hunter Allen Contraski, and Ciara Nicole Pyles; special friends, Amanda Dye and Gage Carlson; his beloved companion dog, Sugar Dale; and many nieces and nephews. Bill retied from Ketterings Bakery. His hobbies included small engine repair, growing huge gardens, hosting cook outs, and playing rousing spades card games where he would either “Sandbag” or go “10 for 2″. The family invites friends to come, remember him and share old stories on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 165 Meadowdale Road, Fairmont. A celebration of life planned at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

