WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUNKER HILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement, including West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm early Monday morning, according to a release from state police.

Authorities were dispatched to the incident in Bunker Hill around 1:30 a.m., troopers said.

Upon making contact with the armed suspect, troopers said law enforcement “was forced to use lethal force.”

WVSP is investigating the incident.

Further information has not been released at this time.

