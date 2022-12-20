Advice for staying warm during freezing temperatures

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local heating and cooling company provided tips you can use to stay warm as frigid temperatures are expected to hit later this week.

With temperatures dropping for winter, it’s important for people to stay warm and to be ready for anything unexpected, like your heating turning off or ways just to save money.

Don Martin with Grogg’s Home Services has a tip for saving money so you aren’t constantly changing your thermostat.

“One big thing you can do is set it on a temperature and just leave it along,” Martin said. “That’s first and foremost. May throw a sweatshirt on instead of raising it a couple of degrees. Things like that would be a money-saver tip.”

As the temperatures drop, your heating will run more and more. To make sure your system doesn’t go out, Martin says to have yearly maintenance performed on the equipment.

Another big thing is to make sure your equipment is always up to date.

“Carbon Monoxide detectors as well as smoke detectors are very crucial to make sure they haven’t expired. Many people don’t know they do have an expiration date on those. Make sure those are new and check the batteries in those. Make sure you’re changing your filter and have the system maintained and cleaned at least once a year so breakdowns don’t happen on the coldest days of the year.”

If your heat does go out, Martin recommends calling your heating service provider immediately to come fix the issue.

