Bitter cold and gusty winds to plague the holiday weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Enjoy the seasonable weather on Wednesday, because the end of the week will be a stark difference. Snow totals at this time are still uncertain; we should have a clearer idea of those tomorrow. The biggest issue with this system, however, is not the snow; rather, it is the extreme cold and life-threatening wind chills Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts of 40+ mph will not only drop the feels-like temperatures, but also will threaten power outages. You should take the time now to make sure you are prepared should you lose your heat in a power outage. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for a timeline of the storm’s progression.

