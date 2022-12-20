Bitter cold and gusty winds to plague the holiday weekend

Any accumulated snow will stick around through Christmas Day.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Enjoy the seasonable weather on Wednesday, because the end of the week will be a stark difference. Snow totals at this time are still uncertain; we should have a clearer idea of those tomorrow. The biggest issue with this system, however, is not the snow; rather, it is the extreme cold and life-threatening wind chills Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts of 40+ mph will not only drop the feels-like temperatures, but also will threaten power outages. You should take the time now to make sure you are prepared should you lose your heat in a power outage. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for a timeline of the storm’s progression.

