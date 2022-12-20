Car becomes airborne, crashes into Upshur County house after driver loses control
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman crashed her Subaru into an Upshur County house after she allegedly lost control of the vehicle Monday morning.
Per a Facebook from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:05 a.m., a woman lost control of her 2018 Subaru Cross Track, ran over a gas meter and over 200 ft. of yard, then became airborne and crashed through a residence on Tallmansville Rd. No one was home at the time of the crash.
Police say the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle; she was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Police also say a medical condition is suspected as the cause of the crash.
