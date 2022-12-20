Gov. Justice appoints Mon County prosecutor to bench

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has appointed a Monongalia County prosecutor with decades of experience to the bench.

Perri Jo DeChristopher, of Monongalia County, has been appointed to the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit serving Monongalia County.

She is set to fill the seat that will be vacated by Chief Judge Phillip D. Gaujot following his resignation effective at midnight on Dec. 31.

DeChristopher has 28 years of Prosecuting Attorney experience in Harrison and Monongalia Counties.

Most recently, she served two terms as prosecuting attorney in Monongalia County.

DeChrisopher graduated from West Virginia University in 1991 and from West Virginia University College of Law in 1994.

Outside the practice of law, DeChristopher is active in the community, serving on numerous boards and committees, including the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Pastoral Council, Mon Health Medical Center Board, Mon Metro Drug Task Force (Founding Member-Chairperson-Board of Directors), and the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Association (President 2018-2020), as well as many others.

