Gov. Justice appoints Mon County prosecutor to bench

Perri Jo DeChristopher
Perri Jo DeChristopher(Monongalia County Democratic Party)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has appointed a Monongalia County prosecutor with decades of experience to the bench.

Perri Jo DeChristopher, of Monongalia County, has been appointed to the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit serving Monongalia County.

She is set to fill the seat that will be vacated by Chief Judge Phillip D. Gaujot following his resignation effective at midnight on Dec. 31.

DeChristopher has 28 years of Prosecuting Attorney experience in Harrison and Monongalia Counties.

Most recently, she served two terms as prosecuting attorney in Monongalia County.

DeChrisopher graduated from West Virginia University in 1991 and from West Virginia University College of Law in 1994.

Outside the practice of law, DeChristopher is active in the community, serving on numerous boards and committees, including the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Pastoral Council, Mon Health Medical Center Board, Mon Metro Drug Task Force (Founding Member-Chairperson-Board of Directors), and the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Association (President 2018-2020), as well as many others.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
Amanda Markley
Drugs found near baby bottle, diapers, woman charged, police say
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Car crashed into house on Tallmansville Rd.
Car becomes airborne, crashes into Upshur County house after driver loses control
holiday storm
All eyes on winter system at week’s end

Latest News

Car becomes airborne, crashes into Upshur County house after driver loses control
PCSO: Man robs bank, arrested after police pursuit
Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community
Clarksburg Salvation Army receives special donation
More than 2,600 graduate from WVU