Lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport could cause delays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport on Wednesday could create traffic delays.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the southbound slow lane will be closed near the entrance to the North Central West Virginia Airport between the exit of Benedum Drive and US Route 50.

The closure is scheduled to be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday for the removal of construction barriers.

Officials said one lane will be open at all times.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute since the closure could cause traffic delays.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

