Log truck on its side in Upshur County, road shut down

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on Route 20 in Upshur County has shut down the roadway.

The crash happened on Route 20 near George’s General Store in Buckhannon.

A log truck crashed and is on its side, blocking the roadway. Emergency officials said utility poles were damaged in the accident.

The roadway is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

There is no word at this time on any potential injuries.

