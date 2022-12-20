Louis A. Johnson VAMC involved in privacy breach

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said action is being taken to protect Veterans’ personal information following a recent privacy breach involving the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ notified the VAMC of a “data incident” involving Veteran Health Administration files from the medical center on Oct. 31.

The correspondence disclosed the full social security number of the veteran it was addressed to. Officials said their information was involved in the unintentional disclosure of the potential risk to their personal information.

The medical center said in a release it is notifying the 736 affected veterans. Fortunately, there has not been any indication of any information being targeted or misused at this time.

The VA is offering complimentary access to credit monitoring services for Veterans who may have had their full social security number compromised in the disclosure, officials said. Information and enrollment instructions for the services provided by ID Experts were included in letters mailed to those impacted.

To prevent future incidents, the VAMC formed a workgroup to investigate mailing processes throughout the facility and identify risks in those processes.

With risks identified, officials said control measures will be implemented and monitored to prevent reoccurrence.

Veterans receiving care from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center who have questions about their personal data may contact the privacy officers at 304-623-3461, extension 3292 or 2329 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday) with questions or concerns regarding whether a Veteran’s personal information may have been involved.

