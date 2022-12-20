Man accused of shooting tourists near L.A. bar arrested in Charleston

Man accused of shooting tourists near L.A. bar arrested in Charleston
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting two tourists in Los Angeles during the summer was arrested Monday evening in the Kanawha City area of Charleston, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team took Brandon Dixon into custody around 6 p.m. Monday.

Man accused of shooting tourists near L.A. bar arrested in Charleston

Video from July 30, the night the shooting happened, reveals the incident outside an L.A. bar.

Police say an argument between Dixon, a friend and the tourists turned violent, and Dixon chased them with a gun -- eventually shooting them.

