Man sends nude photo to minor, threatens children at playground, police say

WEST VIRGINIA (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after authorities said he threatened children with a knife at a playground in July and sent an explicit photo to a minor last month.

20-year-old Dakota Collett sent explicit material to a minor on Nov. 26 in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies spoke to Collett, he reportedly said he sent a nude photo to the minor by text message.

Collett is also being charged in connection to an incident that happened in July at a playground in Tucker County.

Officers in Tucker County were dispatched to River City Park in Parsons on July 11 for a fight involving Collett, according to another criminal complaint.

On the scene, officers spoke with Collett, who reportedly said he was attacked by two men at the basketball court. Officers said they secured a knife from him before other officers arrived.

However, the report says multiple people at at the park, including juveniles, told authorities Collett had harassed numerous children, even threatening two juveniles with a knife when they went to get a ball.

Collett allegedly told one juvenile “You better back away or I’ll stab you” while having a hand in his pocket getting ready to grab a knife.

Multiple witnesses told Collett to leave, and he threw a punch at one of them, authorities said. The witness then “defended himself.”

Collett has been charged with distribution and display obscene matter to a minor in Monongalia County and assault in Tucker County. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

