Michigan man sentenced for gun crime in WVa bar shooting

Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man who was thrown out of a West Virginia bar during a New Year’s Eve party was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison stemming from a shooting that wounded seven people.

Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, was sentenced in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing, according to court records. Surveillance video and witness statements helped identify Davis.

The victims were treated at a hospital and released. Authorities shut down the bar, citing licensing issues and a failure to pay taxes.

Davis had three prior felony convictions in state court in Michigan.

“This senseless act of gun violence demonstrates the consequences when firearms are in the wrong hands,” U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

