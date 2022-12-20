Mild, quiet day, colder weather later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be partly sunny, with temperatures around average for this time of year. Later this week, however, we’re tracking a system that will bring cold, wintry conditions to our area. Find out more in the video above!

A high-pressure system is bringing dry, stable air across the US today. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-40s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will clear out a bit, leading to mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-20s. Then tomorrow, skies will still be partly clear. Combined with light southerly winds, this allows temperatures to reach the upper-40s in some areas. So tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week. Then on Thursday, a disturbance from the southeastern US will lift into West Virginia, bringing rain to the lowlands and wintry precipitation to the mountain counties and Eastern Panhandle. The precipitation should end briefly during the evening hours. Then overnight into Friday morning, a low-pressure system will lift towards the Great Lakes, lifting rain into West Virginia at first, before the cold front drags in a blast of colder air from the north into our region and turns the rain into snow. The band of snow should quickly move out by late-morning at the latest, and thereafter, temperatures will plunge from the low-40s overnight to the mid-teens during the later morning hours. Thereafter, wind gusts above 40 mph at times will not only blow around any snow on the ground, resulting in lower-than-normal visibility, but they will also mean dangerously low wind chills. Those conditions will last into Saturday as well, and even by Sunday, while wind gusts will be much lower, temperatures will still “only” be in the upper-teens to low-20s. So the holiday weekend will be very cold, with some snow still on the ground. It’s not until after the holiday weekend that temperatures will start rising back to more normal levels. There is still uncertainty regarding the intensity of any rain or snow expected and, therefore, how much snow and rain is expected. However, given what we’re dealing with here, you may want to plan for slick roads and other problems for holiday travel, and you’ll definitely want to wear heavy layers if heading out this weekend. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and partly sunny, and the rest of the week will be messy, with rainy, windy conditions at first, then snow and cold temperatures thereafter.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. High: 42.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 24.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 50.

Thursday: Rain in the lowlands, wintry precipitation in the mountains. East-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

