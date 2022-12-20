Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said a red sedan struck a man in the roadway and continued driving without stopping.

When troopers arrived on scene, the report says they spoke with the victim, who was sitting in an ambulance waiting to be taken to the hospital, who said he was “stopped in the roadway, leaning out of his vehicle to see a liquid on the ground, which a friend told him came from his vehicle.”

The victim said the red sedan reportedly drove up behind him, and he “started to exit the vehicle to avoid being in the collision,” but the sedan swerved and struck him and the vehicle’s door.

Troopers saw pieces of a red vehicle in the roadway and were able to identify the model of sedan involved in the hit-and-run.

Court documents say troopers received a tip on Facebook a week after the incident and determined the driver of the sedan to be 21-year-old Alex Uphold, of Rivesville.

Someone who knew Uphold allegedly claimed that he “struck a deer recently,” but troopers said there was no blood or fur from an animal on the sedan. However, there was damage to the front passenger side bumper from the victim’s vehicle.

Uphold has been charged with leaving the scene with injury and driving while license revoked for DUI.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.