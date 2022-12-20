Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run

(None)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said a red sedan struck a man in the roadway and continued driving without stopping.

When troopers arrived on scene, the report says they spoke with the victim, who was sitting in an ambulance waiting to be taken to the hospital, who said he was “stopped in the roadway, leaning out of his vehicle to see a liquid on the ground, which a friend told him came from his vehicle.”

The victim said the red sedan reportedly drove up behind him, and he “started to exit the vehicle to avoid being in the collision,” but the sedan swerved and struck him and the vehicle’s door.

Troopers saw pieces of a red vehicle in the roadway and were able to identify the model of sedan involved in the hit-and-run.

Court documents say troopers received a tip on Facebook a week after the incident and determined the driver of the sedan to be 21-year-old Alex Uphold, of Rivesville.

Someone who knew Uphold allegedly claimed that he “struck a deer recently,” but troopers said there was no blood or fur from an animal on the sedan. However, there was damage to the front passenger side bumper from the victim’s vehicle.

Uphold has been charged with leaving the scene with injury and driving while license revoked for DUI.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
Amanda Markley
Drugs found near baby bottle, diapers, woman charged, police say
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy returns fire in officer involved shooting
Car crashed into house on Tallmansville Rd.
Car becomes airborne, crashes into Upshur County house after driver loses control
holiday storm
All eyes on winter system at week’s end

Latest News

Michigan man sentenced for gun crime in WVa bar shooting
Solar Panel
West Virginia poultry farm equipped with 1,400 solar panels
Kylie Bender Morehead State LOI
Kylie Bender Morehead State LOI
Marissa Jeffrey Salem Softball LOI
Marissa Jeffrey Salem Softball LOI