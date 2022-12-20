Taylor County principal charged with felony involving gun, police say

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A principal in Taylor County faces a felony charge for allegedly pointing a gun at his ex-wife.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Brian Hage, of Grafton, has been charged following an argument that involved a gun on Sept. 19, according to a criminal complaint.

Hage is the principal of Taylor County Middle School.

Hage reportedly pulled out a pistol, pointed it at the victim and, at one point, asked if he should shoot her, according to the criminal complaint.

Hage has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and is being held on a $10,000 bond. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Hage had not posted bond.

Taylor County Schools Superintendent Christy Miller told 5 News they are “cooperating fully with law enforcement” and could not confirm Hage’s status of employment.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.