West Virginia poultry farm equipped with 1,400 solar panels

OLD FIELDS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia poultry farm is now equipped with 1,400 solar panels, the largest such system so far in the state, a company said.

Solar Holler said it installed the panels at Oak Tree Farm in Hardy County. The company partnered with Davis Hill Development, Skyview Ventures and West Virginia Poultry Partners on the project, which will provide the farm with 941,371 kilowatt hours of energy per year.

Thirty-party power purchase agreements allow companies like Solar Holler to own and operate a solar panel system while the farm reaps the benefits of low-cost fixed utility rates and clean energy.

The farm will see a 10% reduction in the cost of its electricity and the solar panel system will allow for expanded operations, Shepherdstown-based Solar Holler said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to have reached our latest milestone, building and turning on the largest solar system in West Virginia history.″ Solar Holler founder and CEO Dan Conant said.

