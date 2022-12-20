Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community

Lights display at home in Weston.
Lights display at home in Weston.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard.

Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.

“We’ve always liked to do it. Just to give everybody something pretty to look at. I love to see the little kids faces when they drive by. They got their little faces up, and they are hanging out, and you can hear them say oh look at that, look at that,” Crystal said.

The couple spent hours between brainstorming and time outside creating each of the little scenes to become a complete display.

They added their granddaughter loved the lights.

“We’re thinking, oh my gosh, that was a lot of hours. Then when I saw her face light up for the first time, she saw it. She walked through the arches, and she’s like, this is fun. That made it all worth it,” She explained.

Chuck said this tradition had become a huge part of the family’s holiday season and only continued to get larger.

“It’s always been part of her Christmas gift, and it has just grown from there,” He said.

This year’s new scenes included the Rudolph gang and gnomes watching a movie with holiday movie scenes playing on the screen.

They hoped that more people would stop by throughout the holiday season to enjoy the display.

