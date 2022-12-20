Westover gets “Bee City U.S.A.” distinction

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Westover has just gotten special designation with the organization “Bee City U.S.A., but up until recently beekeeping wasn’t necessarily permitted there.

Westover is now part of 170 other cities across the country that are raising awareness for local bee populations. However, up until last December a Westover city ordinance prohibited beekeeping.

Since then things have really turned around.

Westover resident Shawna Cross stays busy as a bee. Aside from her realtor business and work as a C.P.A. -- Cross takes care of thousands of bees which she had to petition the city to keep and since then has taken the city by swarm.

“After I petitioned the city, the person who was holding the 3rd ward seat wasn’t seeking reelection -- so they asked me ‘have you considered running?’ and I thought what the heck,” said Cross.

Cross won the election this past June.

Cross says she’s very happy with the all of the support the bee’s have been getting from the city.

