WVSP cancels sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police sent a statement to 5 News saying the sobriety check has been canceled.

WVSP did not say if the checkpoint will be rescheduled.

The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County.

The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave., near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to Clarksburg sign entrance to Eastpointe and Newpointe Shopping Centers
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
David Collins
Police locate missing Clarksburg teen

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth
First at 4 Forum: Ryan Minnigh
First at 4 Forum: Ryan Minnigh
First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams
First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams
Dominic Currence
Man charged with sexually assaulting girl multiple times
December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Sam Bellotte