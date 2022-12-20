WVSP cancels sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police sent a statement to 5 News saying the sobriety check has been canceled.

WVSP did not say if the checkpoint will be rescheduled.

The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County.

The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave., near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.