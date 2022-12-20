WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County.

The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave., near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

