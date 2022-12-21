After today, expect rain, snow and cold weather!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like the past few days, today will be mild and partly sunny. After today, however, we’re tracking a system that will bring rain, snow, and cold temperatures to our area. Find out more in the video above!

A high-pressure system has kept us dry these past few days, and this afternoon will be no different, with partly sunny skies and clouds increasing during the afternoon. Combined with light winds and temperatures in the upper-40s, it will be an average December day. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, but we should stay dry until tomorrow morning. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-20s. Then around 6 AM tomorrow morning, a disturbance from the southeastern US will lift into West Virginia, bringing rain to the lowlands and wintry mix, freezing rain, and even some snow to the mountain counties and Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. In the mountain counties and Eastern Panhandle, we could see slick roads and other problems from the snow and ice (of which we could see at least an inch of snow and 0.1″ of ice), which is why parts of Randolph and Pocahontas counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM to 1 PM tomorrow. In the lowlands, however, you may only need an umbrella. The rain and wintry precipitation should lift out of North-Central West Virginia after 5 PM, leaving behind cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid-40s. Then we’ll stay dry during the evening and overnight hours, with temperatures starting in the low-40s. Then around 4 AM, a few rain showers will lift into our region. By 5 AM, a strong cold front will lift in from the west, causing temperatures to drop from the 40s to the teens in only a few hours. This quickly turns any rain into snow, and around that time, gusty winds will push through and blow that snow around. The line of snow should be out by mid-morning, but the blowing snow, combined with flash-freeze on the roads, will make for a slick morning commute. Snow totals are still a little uncertain, so we are watching that carefully. Thereafter, gusty winds, and a strong cold air mass from Canada, will keep wind chills in the negatives, with a few snow flurries throughout the day as well. The cold weather will last well into the weekend, so if you’re heading out this holiday season, make sure to wear multiple layers to stay warm. It’s not until after Sunday that the air mass breaks down, allowing temperatures to rise for next week. In short, the holiday weekend will be cold, with some snow, and next week will be nicer.

Today: Partly cloudy, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 48.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of rain after midnight and better rain chances tomorrow morning. Low: 35.

Thursday: Steady rain in the lowlands and wintry mix and snow in the mountain during the morning and early-afternoon, drying out and dealing with cloudy skies in the evening. East-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 48.

Friday: Windy with snow showers in the morning. Temperatures drop from the mid-20s in the morning to the single-digits by the afternoon. Wind chills will be lower, thanks to sustained west-southwest winds of 20-30 mph and wind gusts above 40 mph. High: 25.

