Bridgeport Emergency Managment preparing for frigid temperatures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the frigid temperatures are expected to hit this week, it’s important for people to stay alert and ready for anything unexpected.

Right now, Bridgeport Emergency Management is working on sending messages to the public on how to stay safe during the cold.

Tim Curry is the Emergency Management Director in Bridgeport. He has some safety tips for when you are home as well as when you’re outside in the elements.

“Some big things are being safe with space heaters. They do tend to cause a lot of fires in the winter. Keep it away from flammable things. If it’s electric, make sure it’s plugged into an outlet versus a power strip. If it’s gas or propane, make sure it’s in a safe area, but make sure you have carbon monoxide detector in your house.”

Another problem people may experience are problems with their pipes. Curry has advice for just that.

“We can also see with these extreme temperatures pipes bursting in residences, so one thing you can do is let your water drip a bit at night especially when it’s going to be the coldest.”

Curry says traveling Friday morning could be hazardous He says if you don’t have to go anywhere urgently, just stay home.

“If you are traveling, I would give you a couple words of advice. Make sure your car is filled up with gas in case there’s an accident or something like that. If you’re stuck in your car a long time, you can keep warm by keeping the engine on with no danger of running out of gas.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.