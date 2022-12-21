Christmas at the Fair postponed due to weather

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The State Fair of West Virginia has postponed the final two days of Christmas at the Fair due to expected dangerous weather conditions and temperatures.

The final two days will now be Dec. 30-31.

“As disappointed as we are, we felt it was too dangerous to have folks travelling to Christmas at the Fair and to have our staff outside in these conditions,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Safety will always come first, but we hope that by extending this event to next weekend, more people have an opportunity to visit.”

Several events, including carriage rides through downtown Lewisburg, have also been rescheduled for December 30-31.

Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only and begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns.

Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns and turn off headlights when driving through the show. Mobile donations are accepted via Paypal here.

For more information and a full calendar of events, click here.

