COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise.

Across West Virginia, there are 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since Sept. 30.

As of Wednesday, there are 32 confirmed cases in the ICU and nine cases on ventilators. There are also nine pediatric cases in the hospital due to COVID-19, including one on a ventilator and one in the ICU.

Overall, there are a total of 1,224 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, according to the DHHR.

All of West Virginia’s 55 counties are either “yellow” or “green” on the DHHR County Alert Map.

