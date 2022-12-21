In memory of Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough. Elizabeth Ann (Armstrong) McDonough, 81, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022. She was born at her home as the youngest of five children of the late Dick and Naomi Edith (Carr) Armstrong on April 21, 1941 in Harman, West Virginia. When she was a child, she played cowgirl, loved to swing, and had a baby carrier she used to push around kittens. She walked a mile to school with her big brother, Sam, and in the winters, they sled rode to the bus stop. At age 16, she graduated from Harman High School in 1957 and went straight into nursing school at Davis & Elkins College. Afterwards, she worked at Davis Memorial Hospital. In 1961, she met Joe on a blind date with a friend. After a 3 year engagement, Betsy and Joe were married on September 5, 1964, and made their home in Fairmont, WV. They welcomed their first child, a son, Patrick in 1956, second son, Sammy in 1966, a daughter, Edee in 1968, and another daughter, Leah in 1970. She was proud to have a loving and committed marriage of 48 years, until Joe’s passing on September 18, 2012. Betsy worked and retired from Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, WV after 20 years of service as a registered nurse on midnight shift caring for step down cardiac patients. Some of her favorite things included, “Gone with the Wind” memorabilia, visiting Daytona Beach, Florida, cryptogram puzzles, and watching WVU Mountaineers & Pittsburgh Steelers football. She liked eating steak & lemon lime pie, and drinking wine & margaritas. She planned summer vacations, cooked & hosted family gatherings at her home at Prickett’s Fort, and celebrated life with her children, grandchildren, and friends. After retirement, she belonged to the Community Education Outreach & Service Group. Betsy was a follower of the Jehovah’s Witness religion and enjoyed reading scriptures, especially the Bible verse about having “faith the size of a mustard seed.” Her survivors include, one sister, Mon Lou Hennings of Mt. Blanchard, OH; two daughters, Edee Foley and her husband Raymond, and Leah King and husband Jamie; grandchildren, Randa Taylor, Joe McDonough, Ethan Foley, Jacob, Matthew, and Lily King, plus step grandchildren, Zachary and Adam Foley; great grandchildren, Anthony and Ashlynn Campbell; all of Fairmont, WV, and several nieces and nephews, both near and far. In addition to her parents, Betsy was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Edith Reese, William “Bill” Armstrong and Samuel Armstrong; her son, Patrick Irwin and Samuel Richard McDonough; and her husband, Joseph Patrick McDonough. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated and interment with her husband will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

