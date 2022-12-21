First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She brought Precious, an attention-loving senior dog who is sweet with everyone, with her and talked about volunteer opportunities.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

