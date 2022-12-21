Life-threatening wind chills quickly approaching NCWV

Winter weather alerts are already put in place.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the Winter Solstice, so our first big winter storm comes just in time to “celebrate!” Early tomorrow morning, precipitation spreads across our area from south to north; mostly as rain, but eastern mountain slopes will likely begin as sleet or freezing rain. Accumulating ice on power lines poses the threat of power outages, and ice on the roads will cause treacherous driving conditions. Rain quickly transitions to a blast of snow early Friday morning, affecting travel conditions across the entire area. Extremely cold arctic air then slides in, and along with gusty winds, will bring dangerous wind chills to as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident
Taylor County principal charged with felony involving gun, police say
Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run
Welcome to Clarksburg sign entrance to Eastpointe and Newpointe Shopping Centers
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

Latest News

Expected highs for today, December 21, 2022.
After today, expect rain, snow and cold weather!
FAWE
Bitter cold and gusty winds to plague the holiday weekend
Expected highs for December 20, 2022.
Mild, quiet day, colder weather later this week!
next 3 days
Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold