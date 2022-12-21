Local WWll veteran receives French Legion of Honor award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Benjamin Portaro is a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, a survivor of Nazi imprisonment, a devoted family man, and a proud West Virginian.

He was sent to the front lines of the Battle of the Bulge in Luxemburg and was appointed Staff Sargent.

On January 2, 1945, he was firing shots at the Germans, but his group was overrun by them. They were taken to a prison camp and had to walk for miles in the freezing cold.

Portaro said they had to endure such extreme weather they would lose toes and fingers. If they couldn’t keep walking, they would be shot and killed by the Germans.

He said he can still remember so much of what happened even after all these years.

“When I think about it, I can visualize it just like it was happening. After all these years when I think about it, it just about makes me cry thinking what I was doing for them. Unless you’d been there no matter how much I tell you, you cannot comprehend it.”

He was in a prison camp for three months. During this unimaginable time, prisoners like Portaro would bury people in shallow graves with their dog tags in their mouth.

He said they did this so after the war, they could dig them back up and send their bodies back to the United States.

Portaro and another prisoner, named Bob Knoph, became friends at the prisoner camp and escaped at night on April 8th, 1945.

He said they hid in roadside ditches and in the woods for three days until they saw American Troops.

“It’s something you’ll never forget. It’s like a wild dream. Looking back at it now, you can’t imagine how you survived this.”

He said he would like to go back and see where he was captured.

Portaro is a humble man and doesn’t consider himself a hero, but his story proves otherwise.

Portaro has received 14 awards for his service, including the Bronze Star, WWII Honorable Discharge, the Purple Heart, marksman badge with rifle bar, prisoner of war, and many more.

His most recent award is the French Legion of Honor award. He was one of five awarded.

Portaro said he went to Washington, D.C. and got to see the French Embassy.

He got to speak with the French President Emmanuel Macron who gave him the award. He said it was an honor to be invited and to be appreciated for his service today.

“They treated us like kings. They were real nice to us. The French people appreciate America for what we did.”

Nearing his 102nd Birthday, he is one of the few still alive that remembers what happened and it will not be forgotten.

